Sunset Park is a sweet, little neighborhood off of Main St. in South Portland. Filled with cul-de-sacs, families and green space, it’s right on the Scarborough border—conveniently close to Higgins or Scarborough Beaches by car or bicycle. Being on the southern end of town also has the perk of proximity to I-95 and I-295, making all of Portland quickly accessible.

New York Ave. ends at Wilkinson Park and extends slightly into dense forest that surrounds the edge of the neighborhood. Right across the street from the park is the home at 167, with three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Big trees border this single-level Ranch on two sides, lending natural privacy to the back yard and deck.

Highlights 3 bed, 1 bath home on a quiet, dead-end street, across from Wilkinson Park with forest bordering the back yard

Sunset Park is less than 15 minutes from beaches, the Old Port, the Maine Mall and the airport

Move-in ready—a great starter or permanent home in a friendly community

This home has had some recent updates and repairs, including a new roof on the two-car garage, fresh paint and a just serviced furnace. It will make a perfect starter or permanent home for someone seeking peace and quiet in a friendly community

167 New York Ave. is listed at $300,000. Tom and Julia Ranello know buying or selling a home is a personal experience and have options for all budgets and styles. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

