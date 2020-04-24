The deadline to submit nomination papers for municipal and school board elections has passed, setting the candidates for this summer’s election. Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order to reschedule the June 9 primary election to July 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lakes Region towns have moved local elections to the same date. Several town clerks and managers have said that the nomination process may re-open given the delay.

The July 14 election will also decide candidates for legislative seats and for Congress.

Most towns have announced a new date for their town meetings and several are considering how ongoing restrictions on public gatherings will affect the annual forum.

Here are the nominees and election dates as they stand now. Write-in candidates are also allowed for all seats.

Bridgton

The Board of Selectmen voted April 16 to postpone the June 9 election until July 14 and the annual Town Meeting until July 15. The announcement did not clarify if the nomination process will re-open.

For the Board of Selectmen, there are two open seats. Incumbents Robert P. Murphy and George Frederick Packard will face challengers James W. Kidder, Bernard N. King, Jr., Robert J. McHatton Sr., Paul A. Tworog, and George Paul Waterhouse for the three-year terms.

For the Planning Board, incumbents Charles Kenneth Gibbs and Daniel J. Harden are running unopposed for the 3-year-term seat and one-year-term seat, respectively. There are no candidates for a one-year-term alternate position.

There are two open local seats available on the Lake Region School District Board of Directors. Incumbent Pamela O. Brucker is running unopposed for the three-year term. Incumbent Cynthia LeBlanc is not running for reelection.

Casco



The Selectboard voted to postpone local elections to July 14 and the annual Town Meeting to July 15. Selectman Holly Hancock said that they are also looking into absentee voting.

For the Board of Selectmen, there are two open seats. Robert MacDonald and incumbent Holly Hancock are running unopposed for the three-year terms. Incumbent Calvin Nutting is not seeking reelection.

For the Lake Region School District Board of Directors, there is one local three-year-term seat open. Incumbent Philip Shane is running unopposed.

Gray

The town announced Tuesday night that the June 9 election will be postponed until July 14. Nomination papers are now due May 15 at noon.

For the Town Council, there are two three-year-term seats open. Incumbents Sandra Carder and Dan Maguire are running unopposed.

For the Gray-New Gloucester School District Board of Directors, there are two three-year local seats open. Incumbents Anne Rowe and Meaghen Kenney are running unopposed.

Naples

The town announced earlier this month that the annual Town Meeting is postponed and a new date will be determined. The Board of Selectpersons voted Tuesday night to postpone the May 19 municipal election until July 14 and to make absentee ballots available for state and local elections 30 days prior.

For the Board of Selectpersons, there are two open seats. Incumbents James Grattelo and Kevin Rogers will face challengers Marie A. Kushner, Robert Nyberg, Richard Robinson and Theodore Shane for the three-year terms.

There is one local, three-year seat open on the Lake Region School District Board of Directors. Incumbent Jennifer D. Christiansen is running unopposed.

On the Planning Board, there is one three-year-term seat open. Incumbent Douglas Bogdan is running unopposed. There are no nominees for the two alternate seats. Incumbents Robert Nyberg and Rick Parashak are not seeking reelection for the three-year terms.

For the Budget Committee, there are two three-year-term seats open. Incumbents Robert Nyberg and Caleb Humphrey are not seeking reelection. There are no nominees.

New Gloucester

According to town clerk Sharlene Myers, local elections will take place on July 14. Town Meeting has been moved to June 15.

For the Board of Selectmen, there is one open seat. Peter Bragdon and Paul Larrivee Jr. are running for the three-year-term. Incumbent Joseph S. Davis is not seeking reelection.

There is one three-year local seat open on the Gray-New Gloucester Board of Directors. Incumbent Gary Harriman is not seeking reelection. There are no candidates.

Raymond

The town announced earlier this month that the annual Town Meeting is postponed. A new date will be determined after the governor’s stay-at-home order is lifted. Town Manager Don Willard said that the Selectboard has not formally voted yet, but are working under the assumption that local elections will be pushed back to July 14.

For the Board of Selectmen, there are two open seats. Incumbents Samuel Gifford and Lawrence A. Taylor III are running unopposed for the three-year terms.

For the Budget-Finance Committee, there are two three-year seats open. Incumbents Dana Desjardins and Crystal Rogers are not seeking reelection. There are no candidates.

For the Windham-Raymond School Disctrict Board of Directors, there is one local three-year-term seat open. Incumbent Anna Keeney is running unopposed.

Sebago

The Selectboard voted Tuesday night to postpone the annual Town Meeting to June 23 and local elections to July 14.

For the Board of Selectmen, Assessors and Overseer of the Poor, there are three open seats. For the two three-year-term seats, Ann Farley and Philip Lowe are running unopposed. Incumbents Christopher Harrington and Timothy Mayberry are not seeking reelection. For the two-year-term seat, Timothy Mayberry is running unopposed. The seat is currently vacant.

For the Budget Committee, there are two three-year seats open. Incumbent Carol Maddox is running unopposed. Incumbent Nick Harrington is not seeking reelection. There are no other candidates.

For the Sebago School Board of Directors, there are two three-year-term seats open. Incumbent Tina Vanasse is running unopposed. Incumbent Donelle Allen is not seeking reelection.

Standish



The Town Council voted Tuesday night to postpone the June 9 local elections and annual Town Meeting to July 14.

For the Town Council, there are three three-year terms available. In Area 2, incumbent Joseph Paul is running unopposed. In Area 4, incumbent Brian Libby is running unopposed. Greg Sirpis and Walter Butler are running for the At Large seat. Incumbent Steve Nesbitt is not seeking reelection.

For the Budget Committee, there are six open seats: two three-year At Large seats, three two-year At Large seats and one one-year-term At Large seat. There are no candidates. Incumbents Sandra Cloutier and Kathleen Woodbrey, who currently hold a three-year and two-year seat, respectively, are not seeking reelection. The other four seats are currently vacant.

For the Planning Board, there are five open seats. The three-year seats represent Area 1, Area 3 and At Large seat. Area 2 and the other At Large seat are one-year terms. Incumbents Roland Cloutier, Jolene Whittemore, Pat Frechette and Cheryl Kimball are not seeking reelection. The Area 2 seat is currently vacant.

Windham

Municipal and school board elections are held in November. The RSU 14 budget validation is the only municipal item on the June 9 ballot. The town has not announced if that date will be postponed.

