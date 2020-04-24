SOUTH PORTLAND – Pauline Legere of South Portland passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at home, at the age of 91. She was born in Presque Isle on Dec. 25, 1928, to Albert and Eva Bonville. She was raised in Portland and attended local schools.On Oct. 10, 1953, she married her husband, Donald. They made their home in South Portland and raised a son.In her early years, Pauline was an avid candlepin bowler and won numerous awards. Her passion then turned to golf. She was a member of Gorham Country Club and enjoyed golfing well into her 70s. She also loved working on the most difficult puzzles and always had one in progress in her living room. She especially loved her cat, Heather, who was her constant companion.She is survived by her son, Donald and his wife, Valarie, of Buxton.A graveside service will be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

