KENNEBUNK – Claudette Christine (Gauvreau) Doran, 89, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, at her home in Huntington Common in Kennebunk. Claudie, as she was known, was born in Lewiston, Maine, on April 23, 1930. She was the youngest child of Horace Louis Gauvreau and Marie Louise (Lebel) Gauvreau. She graduated from Lewiston High School and subsequently attended the College of New Rochelle (N.Y.). She married Charles Joseph (“Chuck”) Doran and lived and raised her family in Hartsdale and Valley Cottage, New York.She worked at the Valley Cottage Library, becoming its Director of Programs. She and Chuck retired to Kinney Shores in Saco, Maine, and Sun City Hilton Head in Bluffton, South Carolina.Claudie loved being around people and made friends wherever she went. She was a great conversationalist and was interested and engaged in everything around her. She was an avid reader and devoured books right up until her last days. Much to the delight of her husband, children and grandchildren, she became a self-taught gourmet cook. She was a kind, generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She will be dearly missed by family, friends and all others who were lucky enough to know her sweet and gentle heart.She is survived by her daughter, Christine Marie Doran of Delmar, New York; son, Charles Edward Doran and daughter-in-law, Christie Shaw-Doran of Franconia, New Hampshire; and daughter-in-law Catherine Greene of Central Nyack, New York. Other survivors include grandchildren Adam Shaw-Doran, Cameron Shaw-Doran, Alexandra Jay, Manisha Doran, Leonard White, Madeline Wade and Rebecca White, as well as twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Charles Joseph Doran; her sons Peter Thomas Doran and Matthew Paul Doran; her son-in-law Paul Rolf White, and her sister, Anita McCauley and brother Norman Gauvreau.Claudie’s family cannot offer enough thanks to the staff at Huntington Common in Kennebunk for the attentive, loving and kind care they gave her over the past few years. Her family also thanks the staff at Southern Maine Health Center in Biddeford; St. Andre Health Care Facility in Biddeford, and Northern Lights Hospice for all the excellent care she received in her last month of life.For full obituary please visit www.dcpate.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valley Cottage Library,110 Route 303,Valley Cottage, N.Y. 10989;to the Dyer Library Association,371 Main Street,Saco, ME 04072,or toFriends of the Beaufort Library311 Scott StreetBeaufort, S.C. 29902.

