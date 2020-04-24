Francis Michael “Mike” Hugo 1936 – 2020 SCARBOROUGH – Francis Michael “Mike” Hugo, beloved husband of Matile West Hugo, died peacefully of Coronavirus on April 16, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home, Scarborough. Mike was born Nov. 2, 1936 in Watertown, N.Y., the son of Dr. Francis Goodale Hugo and Doris Suffel Hugo. He was the grandson of Francis Marks Hugo, mayor of Watertown and Secretary of State of New York. Mike enjoyed an idyllic youth at Sebasco in the summertime and as an adult settled his family for summers at Birch Point in West Bath. Mike attended Mt. Hermon School, Ithaca High School, and graduated from Cornell University. He was a member of Acacia Fraternity and Pi Sigma Alpha, national political science honor society. He served in the USMC where he became a demolitions expert. This skill served him well during the 16 years he worked as Minority Staff Director of the Appropriations Committee, U.S. House of Representatives. During his Marine Corps service, he received a commendation from Washington, D.C. for assisting a police officer making an arrest. Mike’s career in Washington included working at The Library of Congress, American Enterprise Institute, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives TPpropriations Committee. He co-authored “The Book on Congress.” During retirement he taught classes on the legislative process for the Office of Personnel Management and worked as a lobbyist. In 1996, after training in Maine during the month of August, he rode his bicycle across the southern U.S. from the Atlantic to the Pacific oceans. Mike and Teal retired to Brunswick in 2003 and became active in civic affairs. Mike served on the committee to save the Brunswick Naval Air Station and was able to prevent the base being “mothballed”. He ran for town council, delivered Meals on Wheels, sang in church choirs, and was a volunteer driver for doctor appointments. He was president of the Willow Grove Home Owners Association and served as a deacon at Mid-Coast Presbyterian Church. In 2018 Mike flew to Washington D.C. one last time on Honor Flight Maine. He was escorted by his good friend, Rick Tetrev. Mike is survived by his devoted wife, Matile; and their two sons, Michael Goodale Hugo of Arlington Va. and Buckley Jonathan Hugo (Rev. Diane Hoppe Hugo) of Brunswick; grandchildren, Thaddeus Hoppe Hugo and Magdalyn Michele Hugo; sister, Elinor Hugo Christie (Dr. Walter); and beloved nieces, Sandra Holland (Steven Smith), Amy Holland (David Galin), and nephew Bria Holland (Sarah); and the next generation of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff and many caregivers at Maine Veterans Home of Scarborough for their skill, grace, and patience in caring for Mike during his last years. They were constantly attentive to him during his last two days and helped Mike and Teal talk with each other when the virus kept them apart. After the coronavirus has passed, a service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at Mid-Coast Presbyterian Church, 84 Main Street, Topsham. To sign Mike’s remembrance book, please visit www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mid-Coast Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 211 Topsham, ME 04086 or a charity of your choice

