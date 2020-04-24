BOSTON — After trading out of the first round on Day 1 of the NFL draft, the New England Patriots made a little history on Day 2.

PATRIOTS DRAFT PICKS SECOND ROUND 37. Kyle Dugger, DB, Lenoir-Rhyne 60. Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan THIRD ROUND 87. 100. FOURTH ROUND 125. 129. 139. FIFTH ROUND 172. SIXTH ROUND 195. 204. 212. 213. SEVENTH ROUND 230.

New England selected safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne University in the second round with the 37th overall pick Friday night. The Patriots’ pick marked the first time an NFL team has selected a Division II safety during the first three rounds since the Chicago Bears took Danieal Manning in the second round in 2006.

The Patriots then made another trade, sending two of their four third-round picks to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for picks in the second and fourth rounds. With the 60th overall pick, New England took Michigan linebacker Josh Uche.

Dugger will compete for a spot in a Patriots secondary that has an opening after New England traded safety Duron Harmon to the Lions. He has been compared by some to current Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung.

A versatile defender and special teams player during his five-year career at Lenoir-Rhyne (enrollment 2,700), the 6-foot-1, 217-pound Dugger had 10 interceptions and returned six punts for touchdowns.

Dugger comes from a family of athletes. His mother, Kimberly Dugger, played basketball for Fort Valley State University in the 1980s and was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame. His older brother, Patrick, played basketball at Lagrange (Ga.) College from 2012 to 2014.

Dugger won the Cliff Harris Award as the top defensive player among the nation’s small colleges last season. He’s the ninth player in Lenoir-Rhyne history to be drafted, the most recent being in 2000.

He had 237 career tackles, 36 pass break-ups, six forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks in addition to his 10 interceptions and six punt-return touchdowns.

He made the most of his predraft opportunities earlier this year, playing well in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where he was the only Division II player invited. He was also impressive at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, where he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, and had the best vertical jump among safeties (42 inches) and second-best broad jump (11 feet, 2 inches).

Dugger was lightly recruited coming out of Georgia’s Fayetteville Whitewater High, where he didn’t start until his senior season. Lenoir-Rhyne, located in Hickory, North Carolina, and a member of the South Atlantic Conference, was one of only a few schools to offer him a scholarship.

The Patriots still own 11 more draft picks, including two in the third round and four in the fourth round.

