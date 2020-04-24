The latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump is facing widespread backlash after musing during a White House briefing that disinfectants could be injected into coronavirus patients’ bodies to kill the virus. Medical professionals and makers of household cleaning products responded by urging people not to inject or ingest disinfectants, which are highly toxic.

LONDON — Britons woke on Friday to find many essential household cleaning products trending on Twitter, including Dettol, Zoflora, Cillit Bang and Toilet Duck. The reason? President Trump, in his Thursday coronavirus press briefing, had pondered whether injecting disinfectant could be a way to fight the deadly virus.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” Trump said. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

On Friday, the maker of Lysol and Dettol said that due to “recent speculation” and “social media activity,” it wanted to urge people not to ingest disinfectant.

“We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the Reckitt Benckiser Group said in an email to The Washington Post. “With all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

Many around the world reacted with shock at Trump’s remarks, including Labour Party lawmaker David Lammy, who tweeted: “The President of the United States of America suggesting injecting disinfectant into people’s bodies. The world deserves better leaders than this.”

On the British television program “Good Morning Britain,” Trump’s remarks were widely discussed, with presenter Hilary Jones, who is also a medical doctor, telling hosts and viewers: “I’ve heard some crazy things in my life, but this is probably one of the craziest.” He added that Trump’s mulling of the idea was “really worrying.” Jones said that to use disinfectant as an injection to combat the virus was “toxic and highly poisonous” and would do “no good whatsoever.”

South Korea to electronically monitor quarantine scofflaws

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea starting next week will strap electronic wristbands on people who ignore home-quarantine orders in its latest use of tracking technology to control its outbreak.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip on Friday said those who refuse to wear the bands after breaking quarantine will be sent to shelters where they will be asked to pay for accommodation.

Officials said around 46,300 people are currently under self-quarantine. The number ballooned after the government began enforcing 14-day quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad on April 1 amid worsening outbreaks in Europe and the United States.

Although quarantined individuals have been required to download a tracking app that alerts authorities if they leave their homes, some of them have been caught slipping out by leaving their phones behind.

The wristbands will communicate with the phone apps through Bluetooth and alert authorities when people leave home or attempt to remove the bands.

UN official: Some countries are using pandemic as an excuse to stifle free press

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief says some states are using the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to clamp down on independent media, including the arrest and intimidation of journalists.

Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, did not specify which countries have used the pandemic as a “pretext to restrict information and stifle criticism.”

Bachelet noted that some political leaders have aimed their statements against journalists and media workers, and insisted that a free media is always essential but now more than ever during the pandemic.

“This is no time to blame the messenger,” Bachelet said. “Protecting journalists from harassment, threats, detention or censorship helps keep us all safe.”

