Twenty-eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Maine and three more people have died.

Maine now has 965 confirmed cases, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and 47 deaths.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is expected to provide more information at his daily briefing at 2 p.m. He’ll be joined by Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman.

In addition to the new cases, 14 more people have recovered, bringing that total to 499.

It’s still difficult to draw conclusions about Maine’s numbers because testing remains limited, although capacity has continued to ramp up. The average number of new confirmed cases in Maine has been down this week from last week but the number of deaths has increased.

Long-term care facilities continue to see a high number of cases and deaths, including five new deaths reported Thursday at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

In addition to the confirmed cases, Maine had processed 16,784 negative tests as of Wednesday. Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, the state updates negative tests only once a week.

Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday said her administration is moving closer to a plan for reopening the economy in a cautious, gradual manner, but she also warned that life “will not return to normal soon.”

“The approach we take is defined by flexibility, practicality, listening and continued communication,” she said Thursday while talking about her guidelines for reopening the state. “It’s not measured by hard lines, or fixed timetables or dubious deadlines.”

There is broad consensus among public health experts on four critical conditions for a safe reopening: at least two weeks of declining case numbers; widespread access to testing; a track and trace system to find and isolate people who may have been exposed to the virus, and, if available, an accurate antibody test to determine who may be immune.

Mills has not committed firmly to those points but said the Maine CDC is developing criteria that will be finalized and released soon. She also has said she wants input from the business community on how to reopen safely and she announced Thursday the creation of a portal through the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The governor does face a decision soon on whether to extend or let expire her stay-at-home order, which runs through April 30.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: