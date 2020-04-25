A standoff in Hiram ended late Saturday morning after a subject engaged in an armed confrontation with authorities.

Numerous state and local police clustered outside a private home in Hiram, in Oxford County, on Saturday morning while initially declining to say why they were maintaining such a heavy presence there.

Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed that state police were working in the town, but said he couldn’t release any details.

Their operation began around 11 p.m. Friday night and has continued through the early morning, he said.

“There is no danger to the public,” he said, but roads around the scene have been shut down.

A photo of the area from News Center Maine shows well over a dozen police cruisers parked along Tripptown Road in Hiram.

This story will be updated.

