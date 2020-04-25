Who would have ever thought we would:
• be told to stay home from work or school and be unhappy about it?
• walk into a grocery store wearing a mask and not have someone call the police?
• repeatedly not find toilet paper on grocery store shelves?
• get a roll of toilet paper with a take-out order and be happy about it?
• see pleasantly low gasoline prices and be unable to take advantage of them?
• drive miles without seeing another car?
• think of getting the mail as the highlight of the day?
Strange activities now seem normal, and we’re beginning to take them for granted. But we should also reflect on, and more fully appreciate, things we previously took for granted, such as: trash pick-up; mail and package delivery and the people who send those things to us; neighbors checking on neighbors; the supply chain that grows, packs and delivers food to our grocery stores; out-front and behind-the-scenes workers in all sorts of “essential” services and those who have stepped up to repurpose their efforts or volunteer for the benefit of others; and of course emergency and health care personnel.
All of these people are risking their well-being to ensure ours. Thank someone today, from the required distance or with a written note. And continue to extend this simple but thoughtful gesture even after the current crisis passes.
Rita Brown
Kennebunkport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Physician assistants play key role in COVID response
-
Business
Pandemic has Mainers buying more liquor, but there’s no trickle-down effect for brewers
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Coronavirus offers lessons on aging and health
-
Columns
The humble Farmer: I’m socially distant from seagulls, but I still seek Facebook friends
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 25, narrated by James Kennerley
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.