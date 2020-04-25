SACO – Joan Marie (Chabre) Petersen, 73 of Dade City, Florida, formerly of Saco, Maine, died Wednesday April 22, 2020 at her home. She was born in Van Buren, Maine on March 14, 1947 the daughter of Alfred and Mattie Ouellette Chabre. She grew up in a family of 15 brothers and sisters. Before moving back to Maine to be with her family, Joan lived in Dade City, Florida for 23 years. She had worked various jobs in her life from being a CNA, a bartender, and even a security guard supporting her family. In Dade City, Joan was a member of the Eagles, Moose Lodge, Am Vets, and A.F.W. in Zephyr Hills, Florida. In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering for nonprofit organizations. Joan had a love for sewing and knitting. She loved to sing Karoke and also enjoyed fishing.Joan is lovingly survived by her daughter, Lisa Schofield and husband, Donnie of Dade City, Florida, a daughter, Judy Garland and husband, Wayland of Saco, a daughter, Arlene Beaulieu and husband, Marc of Hollis, Maine, and her son, Donat Joseph Claud Ouellette Jr. and wife, Missy Bridges of Saco, two brothers, Claud Chabre of Calais, Maine and Peter Chabre and wife, Stacy of Newport, Maine, one sister, Loretta Lindow of Ridge Manor, Florida, 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.At this time there are no services scheduled. Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home 87 James St., Saco, Maine. On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com.

