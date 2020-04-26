This week’s poem offers us a meditation on some of the unspoken reflections, insights and love that might be held in a dog’s bark. I love the ease and affection with which poet Michael Tarabilda moves between inner worlds and outer ones, and how expansively he considers the many forms wisdom can take.

After writing prolifically for some 50 years, Michael Tarabilda has begun gathering his poems into collections, with three volumes already published in limited editions. “Dog Barking” is from the volume “The Wardrobe of Love.”

Dog Barking

By Michael Tarabilda

The dog’s bark

sharpens the sky,

then vanishes.

I too try

to touch the wheel

of the sky’s expanse.

The dog turns toward me.

Eyes implore me

to listen to its wisdom.

“While I thrive

with neglect,

I hope you

will feel the resonance

I interject

into your loneliness.”

For me

it is a strong note

overwhelming all mere sighs.

Dogs love too,

but their tendencies toward

decahound syllables

are caught in howls unrealized.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Dog Barking” copyright 2019 by Michael Tarabilda, reprinted from his collection “The Wardrobe of Love” (Bodhibard Editions, 2019), by permission of the author.

