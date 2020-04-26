What a contrast in reactions to the shutdown.

On April 20 in Augusta, one of the protesters against the shutdown is upset because he can’t get a haircut and wants his barbershop to reopen (“Hundreds line streets of state capital to protest coronavirus restrictions,” April 21, Page B1).

On Page B3 of the same edition (The Virus Diaries: “ ‘I never thought I’d say this, but I actually miss school,’ ”), a 17-year-old high school student from Gray writes in his diary on April 18 that “essentially everyone is being very unselfish by staying home and away from people” and that “we have to fight to make the right decision and think of others – especially those people on the front lines.”

Let us hope and ultimately find that this unselfish teenager represents the true character and the future of Maine.

Janet Kehl

Arrowsic

