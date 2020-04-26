PORTLAND – Douglas Ward Moody of Portland died suddenly on April 14, 2020. Doug was born in Camden on Aug. 7, 1948, the fourth child of Joseph Franklin Moody and Esther Delores Fuller.He grew up in Appleton and was educated in area schools graduating from Camden Rockport High School where he participated in basketball, baseball, and track. He graduated from the University of Maine at Orono, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and, from the University of Southern Maine, with a Masters of Science degree in Special Education. While studying at Orono, Doug met Shelley Smith, who quickly became the love of his life and they were married in 1974. Over the next half century, they shared their love of animals, travelling and rock music, including Pink Floyd, The Eagles and country rock. They adored many pets over the years, especially their dogs, Trevor and Tess. Doug taught at Erskine Academy and Gray-New Gloucester High School for several years and then joined the faculty at Westbrook High School in 1980 where he taught Special Education and English. His warm, unique style in the classroom endeared him to a generation of Westbrook students and his colleagues. He also participated in creative writing groups and the cross country and track teams.Doug’s interests included voracious reading, especially science fiction, painting, distance running, gardening and jig saw puzzles. While never a scratch handicap golfer, he traveled around Maine with his golf buddies knowing that keeping score was not a requirement with friends. His parents; and his two brothers, Albert Moody and Ronald Moody, predeceased Doug. He is survived by his dear wife, Shelley; his sister, Vanessa Johnsen Graves of Rockport; and several nieces and nephews. A private burial at Evergreen Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his wonderful life where everyone will wear purple in his honor (announced when the current health emergency passes) will occur. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug’s name to The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland or the Westbrook Food Pantry in are appreciated.

