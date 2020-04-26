BUXTON – Helen “Joan” Berry, passed away at her home on April 22, 2020, with her family by her side. The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comAt her request, there will be a graveside service at a later date when it is safe to gather at South Buxton Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buxton Food Cupboard or the Hollis Food Pantry.

Guest Book