PORTLAND – Josephine Frances Berube, 85, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a brief illness. Josephine was the daughter of the late Samuel L. and Anna D. Casale.Josephine graduated from Cathedral High School in 1953. After high school she earned her nursing degree at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital School of Nursing in Brighton, Mass. in 1956. Josephine became a surgical nurse working in Boston for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. It was during this time she met her husband, John S. Berube. They were married Jan. 31, 1959. Following their wedding Josephine and her husband moved to Camp Springs, Md. where they raised their two daughters. In 1982, the family moved back to Maine, residing in Falmouth for over 30 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John Berube; a sister, Rosemary McBride; a brother-in-law, Arthur McBride.Josephine is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Pickering and her husband, Douglas, and Christine Berube; a sister, Alice Fernandez and her husband, George, two brothers, Lawrence Casale and his wife, Louise and Fredrick Casale and his wife, Annette; her granddaughter, Katherine Pickering and her fiancee, Jennifer Dionne; she also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care and compassion during this difficult time.Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Josephine’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to:Gosnell Memorial Hospice House/Hospice ofSouthern Maine180 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074or theAnimal Refuge League of Greater PortlandP.O. Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098

