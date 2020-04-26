PORTLAND – Kelly Ann Glendenning, 35, of Portland, passed away on April 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Portland, the daughter of Mary Francis and Brian Glendenning.She attended Holy Cross School, and later earned her GED. Kelly worked in telecommunications and was previously employed with FairPoint Communications, where she progressed quickly in the company. When Kelly was a child she loved to read. Her parents would constantly catch her reading Goosebumps late at night with a flashlight, curled up under the covers. During the holidays, Kelly was the holiday helper. She loved the holidays because it meant her family would all gather together for the festivities. She would enjoy making the holidays memorable for those she loved.She loved days at Little Sebago when her family would gather at the family lake and spend the day on the beach and in the water. Kelly’s father took her and her sister on cruises, which was a memorable time for her. Disney World was another wonderful memory for Kelly and her family because she got to spend time with her son. She was an adventurous spirit, but at heart she was a Mainer through and through. She always returned to her home. She is predeceased by her mother, Mary Francis; and her beloved grandma, Margaret Avjian. Kelly is survived by her son, Christopher Glendenning of South Portland; father, Brian Glendenning of South Portland; sister, Erin and husband Aaron, and their children of Freeport; grandfather “Papa” James Avjian; aunt, Susan Oliver and husband Tom of Raymond, aunt, Carol Grant and husband Mike of Scarborough; grandmother, Barbie; uncle, Ed Francis of Virginia, uncle, Tony Francis of Portland; close cousin, Alyson Bishop and husband Steven, and their children of Gorham; friends, Sarah Day and Caitlin Dahms; and many other loving friends. Due to current health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers consider a donation in Kelly’s name to the Animal Refuge League or the charity of your choice.

