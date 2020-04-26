SCARBOROUGH – Lloyd David Littlefield, 78 years, of Kennebunk, died Tuesday evening, April 21, 2020, at Maine Veterans’ Homes in Scarborough of COVID-19.Lloyd was born in Biddeford, the son of Lawrence and Lillian Littlefield. He was a graduate of Kennebunk High School. Lloyd joined the United States Marine Corps in 1959 where he served as an aviation electrician until he was honorably discharged in 1963 with the rank of corporal. After returning to Kennebunk, he worked as a machinist for the Keuffel and Esser Company for 20 years until the plant closed in 1984. Lloyd continued to work as a machinist for Saco Defense and Pratt and Whitney until his retirement.Lloyd enjoyed the outdoors and spent time camping and canoeing on the Saco River with his family. He was an avid gardener and loved feeding birds, chipmunks and squirrels in the backyard. He enjoyed hunting and was very active with the Boy Scouts of America. Lloyd also loved animals and would often the visit the Maine Wildlife Park with family and could be found walking the beaches in Kennebunk, often with a special treat ready for a friendly dog who came by to say hello.He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Lillian Littlefield; and his wife, Kathleen Littlefield.He is survived by his son, Larry Littlefield and Babe Paul of Gray; his sister, Linda Johnston of Lyman; and nieces and nephews.A special thank you to Jeff Bonney, Myra Thivierge and Danielle Bonney McPherson for their support.Due to the current pandemic, a memorial and celebration of Lloyd’s life will take place at a later date and interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Lloyd’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, www.bibbermemorial.com Should friends desire, a memorial donation could be made to:Animal Welfare SocietyP.O. Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous