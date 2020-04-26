SACO — Saco Police say a Fort Fairfield man was taken into custody Sunday morning, April 26 after running over a spike man on the Boom Road and eventually spinning out after crossing into Biddeford on Elm Street.

Christopher Nelson, 38, is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following the incident, said Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress.

No one was injured.

Police were called to Industrial Park Road for the report of an erratic driver at 8:42 a.m.

Huntress said police were told a red Chevrolet pickup truck had driven through a construction site, ran over numerous traffic cones, operated in the wrong lane, and had almost struck a vehicle head-on.

“Workers from the construction site followed the truck, which pulled into a nearby business,” said Huntress in a statement. “Prior to police arriving, the operator of the pickup truck backed into one of the construction vehicles and fled the scene.”

Responding officers located the truck on Buxton Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Huntress said.

He said the driver of the pickup truck refused to stop and a chase by police ensued.

The pickup truck traveled over Louden and Boom roads, where police discontinued the chase, Huntress said in the statement.

“Police were able to effectively place spike mats on Boom Road and the pickup truck ran over the spike mats, deflating both driver’s side tires,” he said. “The pickup truck continued into the city of Biddeford, spinning out at the intersection of Elm Street and Pine Street,” where Nelson was taken into custody by officers of both departments.

The investigation is continuing, Huntress said Sunday.

