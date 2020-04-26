AUTO RACING

Talladega Superspeedway wasn’t immune from “The Big One” or a typical overtime finish, even in virtual racing.

Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR’s invitational series by holding off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish Sunday at virtual Talladega in Alabama. The victory is the third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, which got back-to-back wins from William Byron.

“I’m legitimately confused how this happened,” Bowman quipped on Twitter. Since the league launched in late March, Bowman has used his Twitter feed to entertain followers with witty remarks about the racing. He sometimes allows his dog to sit in the seat of his simulator.

Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth as less-heralded drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to gain attention. Byron and Brennan Poole were sixth and seventh as Chevrolet drivers claimed six of the top seven spots.

It took just 16 laps for the multicar accident that is a trademark of Talladega racing. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was leading – not all that unusual for superspeedway racing — when he misjudged a block on Ty Dillon. That happens frequently because of Stenhouse’s aggressive style when live racing at Talladega and Daytona International Speedway, and his block misfired and triggered a massive crash.

HORSE RACING

SANTA ANITA: A 2-year-old colt has died after what was called an accident at Santa Anita, making it the 12th fatality at the track since late December.

Last Renegade, who had yet to make his racing debut, died Friday, according to information posted on the California Horse Racing Board website. No further details were provided

SOCCER

ITALY: Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has announced that professional sports teams can resume training on May 18.

The move means that the Serie A soccer league could resume playing games in June. The league has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

ENGLAND: Premier League club Everton says it is “appalled” striker Moise Kean flouted the British coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions by partying at home with guests.

The Italian filmed himself breaching social distancing regulations and is set to face disciplinary action. The Daily Mirror newspaper says the video was posted to friends on social networking site Snapchat.

The 20-year-old Kean has failed to impress in his debut season in England, scoring just once in 26 games for Everton.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Florida point guard, a sophomore, declared early entry to the NBA Draft, the school confirmed.

With the deadline for early entries at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nembhard waited until the final day to announce his decision. He averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and three rebounds this past season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

FOOTBALL: A star player from Florida who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday, Orlando police said.

Dexter Rentz Jr. tied a state record in 2017 when he intercepted five passes in one game while a sophomore at Ocoee High School, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Police said the high school senior was among four people hit by gunfire, and the only fatality, in a crime called into authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

