Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 13-20.
Fire calls
4/17 at 7:51 a.m. Chimney fire on Main Street.
4/19 at midnight. Smoke removal on Ole Musket Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to two calls from April 13-20.
