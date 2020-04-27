Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 13-20.

Fire calls

4/17 at 7:51 a.m. Chimney fire on Main Street.

4/19 at midnight. Smoke removal on Ole Musket Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to two calls from April 13-20.

