One person died in a single-car crash Monday morning in Scarborough after the driver’s vehicle left the roadway and came to rest upside down in a marsh.
Police and firefighters were called to Pine Point Road shortly before 10 a.m., and found the vehicle and the deceased driver.
Pine Point Road was closed for several hours as police from Scarborough and Saco investigated the crash.
The driver’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.
This story will be updated.
