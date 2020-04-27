Arrests
4/19 at 4:41 p.m. Julian Klenda, 33, of City Line Drive, Portland, was arrested on Gray Road by Sgt. Michael Brown on charges of assault, obstructing report of a crime and criminal mischief.
4/21 at 11:31 p.m. Christopher O’Neill, 31, of Leeds, was arrested on Pine Road by Officers Steve Crocker and Colin Gordan on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs and violating condition of release.
Summonses
4/17 at 11:38 p.m. Mercy Kulie Asunkwan, 50, of Clearwater Drive, was issued a summons at Lunt and Middle roads by Officer Robert Ryder on charges of failing to stop for an officer and violation of instruction permit.
Fire calls
4/17 at 5:38 p.m. Structure fire on Bucknam Road.
4/18 at 5:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.
4/18 at 7:12 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Cole Street.
4/18 at 8:02 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.
4/20 at 10:56 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Clearwater Drive.
4/20 at 9:14 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Whitney Farm Way.
4/22 at 3:03 p.m. Odor investigation on Falmouth Road.
4/22 at 9:15 p.m. Structure fire on Little John Road, Yarmouth.
4/22 at 9:18 p.m. Fire call on Little John Road, Yarmouth.
4/24 at 6:49 a.m. Fire call on Congressional Drive.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 23 calls from April 17-23.
