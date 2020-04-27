In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust will host its spring farmers market at Brunswick High School. The market, held Saturdays, has normally taken place at Crystal Spring Farm.

“We know how important this market is for getting food to our community and for our farmers’ and producers’ livelihoods,” said Land Trust Director of Programs Nikkilee Cataldo in a news release. “There was never a question of if we would open the market this season. Just a question of how we could do it safely.”

According to the release, the parking lots at the school will allow for vendors and customers to spread out more than at Crystal Spring Farm.

“People have been asking for years why we don’t spread our market out in the expansive fields at (Crystal Spring Farm), and I’m sure they will ask this year too,” Cataldo said. “But everyone forgets – the thing that makes the farm so wonderful for hosting the market is also what keeps us on the market green – active agriculture. Those fields were conserved to be farmed, not to be more parking.”

The land trust is also implementing other precautions, including:

From 8:30-9 a.m. the market will only be open for shopping by high-risk populations including seniors, the immunocompromised, pregnant women, people with disabilities, and caregivers;

There will be no outhouse available to customers;

The number of customers permitted in the market at any time will be limited, so attendees should be prepared to wait and/or come at mid- to late-morning, times that tend to be less busy.

The land trust is asking all customers to follow all CDC guidelines, stay home if you feel ill or have been around someone who is sick, wear a mask at all times, bring hand sanitizer, stay at least six feet away from others, send only one person per family to shop and keep visits as brief as possible.

The market opens Saturday, May 2. For more information visit www.btlt.org/farmers-market.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: