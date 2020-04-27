People are worried; they’re looking for immediate help with food, rent and prescriptions.

That is the word from one general assistance administrator, who hears from people every workday who have found themselves unemployed, almost overnight.

“Many of the applications I am receiving at this time are from people in the hospitality industry and who are waiting on unemployment benefits to be approved and unsure when they will be returning to a job, or whether there will even be a job for them to return to,” said Karen Winton, general assistance administrator for Kennebunk.

In Kennebunkport, General Assistance Administrator Alison Kenneway, also the town’s director of public health, said she too, has seen an increase, mostly in food requests and some residents looking for rent assistance.

“We don’t have a lot of general assistance in Kennebunkport typically, due to the high cost of living here, high rents,” said Kenneway. “But I assume with people being laid off from work, or out of work, we will see an increase in need.”

Kenneway said she – as does Winton in Kennebunk and General Assistance Administrator Wendy Lank in Arundel – makes referrals to Community Outreach Services for those seeking food and for some other services, including those aimed at children and the elderly.

In addition to the nonperishable pantry, where orders are filled through general assistance referrals for pickup and delivery Monday through Friday, COS also maintains a produce pantry, open for curbside pickup.

Mark Jago, Community Outreach Services’ executive director, said he’s seen an uptick in the number of families seeking assistance at the Friday Produce Pantry – which has now expanded to include a Tuesday evening distribution.

The pantries are drive-through, and situated at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road in Arundel. The music theater is a new venue for the longtime pantry, opening about a month ago.

Jago said the 10 percent increase in families, to 45, served that first week was less than expected, but put it down to the new location. A week ago, the pantry served 50 households at the drive-through and made five home deliveries at their Friday distribution, and 25 more, plus three home deliveries, on the Tuesday evening pantry.

“If we follow the current trend and little changes occur in the unemployment or even should they worsen, then we fully expect to see the increase continue to grow in increments of 5 to 10 percent each week in those utilizing the COS Food Pantry in the weeks and months to come,” said Jago.

Jago said Community Outreach Services is adjusting to the increases as best it can and trying to balance donations and purchases of various food items with the timing of distribution in order to maximize freshness.

“We are very fortunate to have David Higham join us as our food pantry manager with much experience in the food store industry,” said Jago. “He knows how to order, purchase and stock inventory on a larger scale than what we were used to.”

There is some welcome news – all applications for general assistance can be processed as emergencies for eligibility purposes, said Winton. General assistance vouchers can be used for basic necessities including food, housing, electricity and medical expenses.

There are other resources as well. Winton said the same March 31 executive order by Gov. Janet Mills that allows for more flexibility in the general assistance program has also been extended to other Department of Health and Human Services support programs such as food stamp benefits and Temporary Assistance to Needy Families.

Kennebunk is also the recipient of two generous donations to help with social service needs – a $10,000 anonymous gift and a $25,000 gift from Northeast Coating Technologies.

Winton said she is also fielding requests from people who need help with shopping and errands, and is connecting them with volunteers through Community Outreach Services.

“People are also wondering about unemployment benefits and economic stimulus checks,” said Winton of those who call her for help. She said people are anxious about whether those benefits would materialize, but added she expected those types of worries will be allayed soon.

“The calls and inquiries and requests for assistance right now are very dependent on the information the public is receiving from our federal, state and local leaders,” she said. “As news emerges and changes to the way we live and operate are made, people react and their needs also change and evolve.”

She noted that in Kennebunk alone, from January to March, there was a 60-percent increase in the number of people served through the food pantry.

She said some who call say they’re OK now, but express worry about the future. Some have never called before.

Winton said town staff also reach out to folks in the community, making calls to senior citizens and to those who have been a past recipient of services, just checking in.

“There are a lot of amazing offers of help coming in and we want people to know they are not alone,” said Winton.

Jago agreed.

“The support we have received from individuals, businesses, churches and civic groups within the community has been overwhelming,” Jago said. ” For me, it speaks of the health of the community (3 towns 1 community) and the caring heart of its people. One cannot gaze upon this and not be emotionally touched by what is happening here in our community. Community Outreach Services has as its motto, ‘Neighbors helping neighbors.’ It’s pretty awesome to see it lived out.”

