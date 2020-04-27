Arrests

Sarah L. Rocheleau, 42, of Standish, on March 11 on charges of failure to

appear, and operating while license suspended or revoked, at Family Dollar.

John L. Tourtillote, 49, of Shaws Mill Road, on March 12 on a charge of

domestic violence assault, in Gorham.

Adam T. Smith, 33, of Westbrook, on March 18 on charges of

sexual abuse of minor, unlawful sexual contact, and assault, at Westbrook

Police Department.

Zackery A. Conway, 28, of Saco, on March 21 on charges of violation of protective

order and probation hold-officer, on Ossipee Trail.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: