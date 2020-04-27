Arrests
Sarah L. Rocheleau, 42, of Standish, on March 11 on charges of failure to
appear, and operating while license suspended or revoked, at Family Dollar.
John L. Tourtillote, 49, of Shaws Mill Road, on March 12 on a charge of
domestic violence assault, in Gorham.
Adam T. Smith, 33, of Westbrook, on March 18 on charges of
sexual abuse of minor, unlawful sexual contact, and assault, at Westbrook
Police Department.
Zackery A. Conway, 28, of Saco, on March 21 on charges of violation of protective
order and probation hold-officer, on Ossipee Trail.
