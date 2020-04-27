KENNEBUNK – Voters July 14 will decide on the municipal spending plan for the coming year and while the overall percentage increase at 5.18 percent hasn’t changed from the original municipal proposal, some of the details have.

Members of the Kennebunk Select Board and the Budget Board met on a recent Saturday to look at how they might make changes to the budget, given the recent economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus.

The Select Board was to conduct the first of two required public hearings on Tuesday, April 28, after the Post’s print deadline.

Finance Director Joel Downs has projected a revenue shortfall of $732,000 in the coming fiscal year, due to decreases in recreation department revenue, some expected decreases in vehicle excise tax revenue and in other areas – interest on investments, which was projected to be about $100,000 in February, is now projected to bring in $40,000 in the next fiscal year.

The Select Board had appeared to favor adjustments proposed by Downs and Town Manager Michael Pardue that would result in a 2.95 percent increase, if approved by voters. The Budget Board voted to recommend 5.18 percent, but there are changes from the original, February budget proposal, even though the percentage rate is the same. It is the Budget Board’s recommendation that appears on the July 14 town meeting referendum warrant.

The 5.18 percent increase in the municipal budget would mean a 20–cent increase on the current tax rate of $13.75 per $1,000 worth of property. The municipal budget is about 25 percent of the property tax appropriation and so the figures don’t include the town’s portion of the RSU 21 budget or the York County government assessment.

The budget board accepted a staff proposal to eliminate a part-time position in the Community Development Office; reduce part-time and overtime hours in all divisions, reduce lifeguard staffing, reduce recreation expenses due to a reduction in programs, and reduce budgeted spending in training, supplies, general expenses, fuel expenses, repairs and maintenance throughout all departments and divisions, according to Downs. Four positions at Kennebunk Fire and Rescue that are now filled by per diem staff will remain that way and will not be converted to full-time positions, saving benefits costs.

The town plans to borrow a total of $488,000 for equipment and projects including the replacement of two police vehicles; for replacement of the emergency vehicle traffic light control system for the traffic lights on Route 1 and the Maine Turnpike entrances; a dump truck, for Brown Street parking near Western Avenue; for windows, roof and insulation at the Dorothy Stevens Center, an assessor’s vehicle, and a replacement room divider at the town hall.

In all, the total gross operating budget is proposed at $13,742, 525, and the gross budget including capital expenses and TIF expenses is $16, 246, 375. Applying $4.59 million in gross revenues and $1.37 million in gross TIF revenues brings the proposed net operating budget down to $10.25 million. The proposal calls for $414,606 from the general fund surplus to bring the amount to be paid by property tax to $9.86 million, an increase of about $486,000 over the current year.

Some members of the public who attended the online joint meeting of the Select Board and Budget Board April 18 favored further reductions.

“I don’t think the recommendations go far enough,” said resident Sharon Staz.

“This must be such a challenge to try and figure you where we need to go with all the unknowns,” said resident Margaret Bartenhagen. “This is going to be far worse than I think we can anticipate at this time. This will be a hit like we haven’t experienced in our lifetimes.”

A second budget public hearing is expected for June 23.

