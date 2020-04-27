LEWISTON — A man was killed Monday night in a one-car crash on the Maine Turnpike, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland.

McCausland said that the man, whose name will not be released until Tuesday after his relatives have been notified, was driving around 9 p.m. in the northbound lane near the Old Lewiston Road overpass when his car struck the guardrail in the median.

He was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash, McCausland said.

Traffic was rerouted off the turnpike at exit 80, according to McCausland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: