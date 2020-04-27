Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on remote access to Board of Selectmen meetings via Zoom.
Wed. 5/6 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Cumberland
All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled. Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Town Council and Planning Board meetings via Zoom.
Durham
All scheduled public meetings are postponed through mid-May, except for virtual Board of Selectmen and Planning Board meetings. Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Falmouth
Town Hall is closed until further notice. Town Council meetings can be watched on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. Meetings can participated in virtually through Zoom, with details at falmouthme.org.
Thur. 4/30 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 5/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Freeport
All Town Council, board and committee meetings have been canceled unless otherwise noted at freeportmaine.com. Visit the town website for Zoom information. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at fctv3.freeportmaine.com/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1.
Thur. 4/30 4 p.m. Complete Streets/Active Living Committee
Mon. 5/4 6 p.m. Board of Appeals
Tues. 5/5 1 p.m. Staff Review Board
Wed. 5/6 6 p.m. Project Review Board
North Yarmouth
All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled except for Board of Selectmen and Planning Board (unless otherwise noted online). Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/north_yarmouth_maine.
Tues. 5/5 8 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Thur. 5/7 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop
Pownal
All meetings have been canceled until further notice unless otherwise noted at pownalmaine.org. Check the town website for Zoom information.
Tues. 5/5 7 p.m. Budget Committee
Yarmouth
Remote meetings are posted on yarmouth.me.us. Check the town website for information on how to watch or join the meeting. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 4/30 7 p.m. Town Council Operations Committee
Wed. 5/6 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee
Wed. 5/6 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 5/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
