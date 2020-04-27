Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on remote access to Board of Selectmen meetings via Zoom.

Wed. 5/6 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Cumberland

All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled. Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Town Council and Planning Board meetings via Zoom.

Durham

All scheduled public meetings are postponed through mid-May, except for virtual Board of Selectmen and Planning Board meetings. Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Falmouth

Town Hall is closed until further notice. Town Council meetings can be watched on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. Meetings can participated in virtually through Zoom, with details at falmouthme.org.

Thur. 4/30 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 5/5 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Freeport

All Town Council, board and committee meetings have been canceled unless otherwise noted at freeportmaine.com. Visit the town website for Zoom information. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at fctv3.freeportmaine.com/CablecastPublicSite/?channel=1.

Thur. 4/30 4 p.m. Complete Streets/Active Living Committee

Mon. 5/4 6 p.m. Board of Appeals

Tues. 5/5 1 p.m. Staff Review Board

Wed. 5/6 6 p.m. Project Review Board

North Yarmouth

All nonessential board, committee and community meetings have been canceled except for Board of Selectmen and Planning Board (unless otherwise noted online). Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/north_yarmouth_maine.

Tues. 5/5 8 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Thur. 5/7 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop

Pownal

All meetings have been canceled until further notice unless otherwise noted at pownalmaine.org. Check the town website for Zoom information.

Tues. 5/5 7 p.m. Budget Committee

Yarmouth

Remote meetings are posted on yarmouth.me.us. Check the town website for information on how to watch or join the meeting. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 4/30 7 p.m. Town Council Operations Committee

Wed. 5/6 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee

Wed. 5/6 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 5/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: