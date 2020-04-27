Arrests

4/20 at 12:17 a.m. Brian French, 59, of Portland, on Falmouth Street on a charge of assault.

4/20 at 10:09 a.m. Scott R. Crone, 39, of Freeport, on Alder Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/20 at 1:35 p.m. Royce Guptill, 34, of Portland, on Leland Street on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

4/20 at 2:20 p.m. James M. Egan, 63, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of indecent conduct.

4/20 at 2:21 p.m. Troy Welch, 53, address unlisted, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/20 at 2:48 p.m. Christy Chadbourne, 38, of Arundel, on Oxford Street on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs and five counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/20 at 2:48 p.m. Quantia Moran, 22, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/20 at 4:29 p.m. Anthony Derrig, 29, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

4/20 at 8:30 p.m. Nathan R. Hatala, 41, of Portland, on Larrabee Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

4/20 at 10:14 p.m. Diego Ramirez-Duran, 30, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of operating without a license.

4/21 at 2:51 a.m. Faith E. Briggs, 35, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

4/21 at 2:51 a.m. Devan M. MacMillan, 29, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/21 at 6:55 a.m. Gary M. Brooks, 56, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/21 at 10:15 a.m. Sherry Petersen, 53, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of indecent conduct.

4/21 at 12:50 p.m. Scott W. Bridge, 36, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/21 at 1:19 p.m. Joshua G. Welch, 42, address unlisted, on Portland Street on charges of assault, indecent conduct, refusing to sign a traffic ticket, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

4/21 at 4:24 p.m. Christopher Gilley, 35, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of theft of services.

4/21 at 4:30 p.m. Rodney Yancey, 40, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

4/21 at 5 p.m. Claude Dionne, 67, of Portland, on C Street on an outstanding warrant.

4/22 at 3:05 a.m. Icesis Stanwood-Carpenter, 22, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

4/21 at 10:32 p.m. Brenden Curry, address unlisted, on Riverside Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

4/22 at 6:23 p.m. Eric Bauer, 24, of Auburn, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

4/22 at 9:37 p.m. Olivia N. Cunningham, 19, of Brunswick on Washington Avenue on two counts of assault.

4/23 at 2:24 p.m. Keith Lamb, 34, of Biddeford, on Park Avenue on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/23 at 2:33 p.m. Austin Stephen Brackett, 24, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/23 at 2:33 p.m. Jonathan Plourde, 31, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/23 at 6:01 p.m. Julie J. Bulayanoli, 44, of Portland, on Portland Street on an outstanding warrant.

4/23 at 7:36 p.m. Dennis Splude, 63, of Portland, on Auburn Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/23 at 11:15 p.m. Laurie A. Dame, 34, address unlisted, on Congress Street on an outstanding warrant.

4/24 at 12:40 a.m. Crystal Dufault, 38, of Portland, on State Street on an outstanding warrant.

4/24 at 9:08 a.m. Christopher Regoja, 42, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/24 at 11:33 a.m. Duncan O. Lowell, 23, of Portland, on Allen Avenue on charges of public drinking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/24 at 3:26 p.m. Taylor M. Russel, 36, of Boothbay Harbor, on Casco Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

4/24 at 4:25 p.m. Duston L. Cole, 41, of Portland, on Hanover Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/24 at 4:46 p.m. Joseph W. Martin, 32, of Portland, on William Street on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief and gross sexual assault.

4/24 at 5:11 p.m. Benjamin Drury, 39, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a charge of assault.

4/24 at 9:34 p.m. Zachary Cleaves, 36, of Biddeford, on Deering Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

4/24 at 10:03 p.m. Domingo Ramirez, 19, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating without a license and an outstanding warrant.

4/24 at 10:38 p.m. Tobie W. Clement, 52, of South Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

4/25 at 2:21 p.m. Justin G. Lynds, 33, of Portland, on Casco Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

4/25 at 7:38 a.m. Timothy A. Read, 41, of Portland, on Hanover Street on a charge of assault.

4/25 at 10:01 p.m. Jonathan Clugh, 34, of Old Orchard Beach, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

4/26 at 12:33 a.m. Deng Rag, 35, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of criminal mischief.

4/26 at 2:16 a.m. Alexis L. Tomassetti, 25, of Concord, New Hampshire, on Washington Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/26 at 3:03 p.m. Deng Rag, 35, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of indecent conduct and violation of conditional release.

4/26 at 11:46 p.m. Muka Kabala, 51, of Westbrook, on County Way on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, driving to endanger, operating after suspension, reckless conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

