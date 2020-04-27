Early Spring Scavenger Hunt

Anytime. maine.gov/ifw (search “Nature Scavenger Hunt Early Spring”)

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife would love to send you – and especially your kids – into the woods to work your way through its early spring scavenger hunt list. The good news is, this is a visual hunt, so there’s no need to carry anything. You simply bring the list and check things off as you find them. In case you don’t have a printer at home, here’s the list, and happy hunting: Moss, smooth tree bark, bird singing (see or hear), leaf, rock, squirrel, green grass, mud, log, tree bud, bird flying, stick, moss on a rock, flying insect, leaf with a hole through it, pine tree, rough tree bark, brown grass, acorn and pine cone. Bonus: animal footprint/track.

Lunchtime shimmy

Noon Wednesdays and Fridays, through June, $12 or $60 for a six-class card. Register at least 30 minutes before class time. Zoom link will be sent. rosanoreen.com

Belly up to your browser and join instructor Rosa Noreen from Bright Star World Dance for a 50-minute fitness-oriented beginner belly dance class happening via Zoom. It’s a perfect way to lift your spirits and move your body at lunchtime. Everyone is welcome to participate, and you’ll learn movement and cultural context in a supportive online environment complete with fabulous music.

Evergreen Cemetery walk

7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. friendsofevergreen.org

With 239 acres of real estate, the ability to social distance doesn’t need to be of grave concern at Evergreen Cemetery. There’s plenty of space to explore, and the peaceful grounds are also fertile with birds and wildlife. Leashed dogs are allowed. As you make your way around the 150-year-old cemetery, keep an eye out for the Civil War Monument, F.O.J. Smith Tomb (Egyptian revival-style), the Monolithic Rock, the Mary Rines Thompson plot and dozens of other notable spots. Brush up at the Friends of Evergreen website before your jaunt or just wing it. Either way, Evergreen Cemetery is a true sanctuary, which is something we all could use right now.

‘Portland Show:’ 10th Annual Biennial

Anytime. greenhutgalleries.com/exhibitions-events/portlandshow to view online or walk by the gallery at 146 Middle St., Portland, to see some of the exhibit in the windows.

When restrictions have been lifted post-pandemic, you can see the creations in Greenhut Galleries’ annual biennial show up close and in person. For now, however, you’ve got two wonderful options to see contributions from more than 50 artists. “Portland Show” features works all with the artists’ perspectives on the city. Some of it you can see in the street-facing windows on Middle and Pearl streets. Or you can let your fingers instead of your legs do the walking and click around their website to peruse the entire show.

