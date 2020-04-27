Global stocks moved higher Monday as nations and some U.S. states took steps toward reopening after months of coronavirus lockdowns. Oil markets rumbled, with U.S. crude prices plunging 26%, after a volatile week and as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt demand.

The Dow Jones industrial average opened up 115 points, or 0.5%, to 23,885 as investors awaited finalized White House guidelines on the phased reopening of schools and camps, child-care programs, certain workplaces, houses of worship, restaurants and mass transit. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 0.6% to 2,853, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.8% to 8,701.

Georgia – the fastest-moving state – allowed barber shops, nail salons, tattoo parlors and gyms to reopen Friday. On Monday, people in Tennessee will be allowed to dine in at restaurants. Missouri is planning to allow “almost every business” to open next week. On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out a plan for a gradual reopening of low-risk businesses starting in mid-May.

“Early signs of “return to work” are promising, but the process is likely to be slow and nonlinear, creating risks for investors,” Lauren Goodwin, economist at New York Life Investments wrote in commentary Monday.

These steps come even as U.S. covid-19 deaths surged past 54,400 and confirmed cases surpassed 961,000. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus task force coordinator, said some form of social distancing will remain in place through the summer. But protesters and some business groups are calling for a faster timeline to amid the economic pain the lockdowns have caused, including more than 22.5 million job losses within weeks.

This week is the biggest for second quarter earnings, with 150 firms on the S&P 500 reporting. Investors are looking toward reports from major oil companies and tech giants Apple, Tesla, Microsoft and Amazon to see how some of the nation’s most powerful companies are weathering the coronavirus storm.

As the global coronavirus infection count neared 3 million, hard-hit Italy and Span announced plans to gradually reopen their economies in the coming week. And British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his first public appearance since battling covid-19, but used his time to urge Britons to hunker down a while longer.

Germany’s DAX was up 2.5% in midday trading, while France’s CAC40 rose nearly 2%. Britain’s FTSE100 was up 1.6% following Johnson’s return, and Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index climbed 1.7%. Asian markets rose broadly Monday as China reported a record low of just three new infections. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed up more than 2.7%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ended the day up 1.88%.

Oil prices sank Monday amid growing signals that global crude storage is quickly filling, suggesting agreed-upon production cuts may not be enough to counterbalance cratering demand. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, plunged 26% to trade at roughly $12.50 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, shed more than 7.3%, to $23 a barrel.

Crude prices have dropped more than 50% since January because of an oversupply brought on by a drop in demand from the coronavirus global lockdown.

A price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world’s largest producers, also flooded the oil market, driving prices down further. So much oil is sloshing around the globe that supertankers are doubling as oil storage tanks, floating offshore waiting to disgorge their product.

