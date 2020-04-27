Jared M. Carver, 24, of Windham was arrested April 10 on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

Edward B. Boissonneau, 31, of Windham was arrested April 15 on a charge of violating condition of release.

A female, 17, was arrested April 22 on charges of failure to obey the governor’s emergency order and illegal possession of less than 1.5 ounces of marijuana.

Bryan M. Thomes, 19, of Windham was arrested April 22 on charges of assault and violating condition of release.

Kristina A. Thayer, 31 of Skowhegan was arrested on April 24 on charges of operating after suspension and violating condition of release.

