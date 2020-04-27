Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 20-26.
Fire calls
4/20 at 8:06 a.m. Department operations on North Road.
4/22 at 4:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.
4/22 at 5:26 p.m. Lines down on Madeleine Point Road.
4/22 at 9:15 p.m. Structure fire on Little John Road.
4/22 at 9:18 p.m. Fire call on Little John Road.
4/25 at 4:51 p.m. Brush fire on Oakland Avenue.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 14 calls from April 20-26.
