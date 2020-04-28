GRAY — Parts of Maine and New Hampshire saw a little more snow on Tuesday after some parts of the states received half a foot the previous day.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday’s highest total was 3 inches in Pinkham Notch in New Hampshire.

Other areas saw less than an inch or just a coating of snow, the service said. The Mount Washington area received about an inch.

The snow came after 6 inches fell in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and Randolph, New Hampshire, on Monday.

It has been a cold and blustery month in northern New England, though temperatures could become more seasonal in parts of the states later this week.

