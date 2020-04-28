GRAY — Parts of Maine and New Hampshire saw a little more snow on Tuesday after some parts of the states received half a foot the previous day.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday’s highest total was 3 inches in Pinkham Notch in New Hampshire.
Other areas saw less than an inch or just a coating of snow, the service said. The Mount Washington area received about an inch.
The snow came after 6 inches fell in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, and Randolph, New Hampshire, on Monday.
It has been a cold and blustery month in northern New England, though temperatures could become more seasonal in parts of the states later this week.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
South Portland Sentry
Letters to the Editor
-
Local & State
Read Gov. Mills’ timeline on reopening Maine businesses, public spaces and activities
-
The Forecaster
Cape Elizabeth Police Beat: April 21-27
-
Local & State
April showers of snow fall on Maine, New Hampshire
-
Sports
Prep star decommits from UCLA to play in G League
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.