Arrests

4/22 at 7:50 p.m. Lori Richardson, 55, of Denny Road, was arrested by Cpl. Mark Steele on Denny Road on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

4/22 A 16-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Jones on Windjammer Way on charges of possession of a usable amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

4/22 A 17-year-old girl, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Windjammer Way on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana.

Fire calls

4/21 at 10:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

4/21 at 6:43 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

4/25 at 9:50 a.m. Fire alarm on Town Landing Road.

4/25 at 6:11 p.m. Gas spill on Chandler Drive.

4/26 at 5:11 p.m. Permitted burn on Bedford Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from April 20-26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: