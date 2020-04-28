Arrests
4/22 at 7:50 p.m. Lori Richardson, 55, of Denny Road, was arrested by Cpl. Mark Steele on Denny Road on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Summonses
4/22 A 16-year-old boy, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Jones on Windjammer Way on charges of possession of a usable amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4/22 A 17-year-old girl, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Windjammer Way on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana.
Fire calls
4/21 at 10:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.
4/21 at 6:43 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.
4/25 at 9:50 a.m. Fire alarm on Town Landing Road.
4/25 at 6:11 p.m. Gas spill on Chandler Drive.
4/26 at 5:11 p.m. Permitted burn on Bedford Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from April 20-26.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Council offers incentive to convert short-term rentals to year leases
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland OKs temporary licenses for marijuana testers
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Ukraine to ease lockdown restrictions
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: April 20-27
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: April 22-27