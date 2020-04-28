Arrests
4/22 at 11:29 a.m. Hannah Wallace, 27, of Glenwood Avenue, Portland, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maquoit Road and charged with operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
4/23 at 8:17 p.m. Scott Coombs, 43, of Chickadee Circle, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Whitney Burns on Chickadee Circle.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from April 20-27.
Fire calls
4/20 at 10:10 p.m. Alarm on Periwinkle Lane.
4/21 at 3:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.
4/25 at 9:19 p.m. Structure fire on Kingfisher Drive.
4/27 at 8:01 a.m. Structure fire on Braley Way.
EMS
Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from April 20-27.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Council offers incentive to convert short-term rentals to year leases
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland OKs temporary licenses for marijuana testers
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Ukraine to ease lockdown restrictions
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: April 20-27
-
The Forecaster
Topsham Police Beat: April 22-27