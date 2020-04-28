Arrests

4/22 at 11:29 a.m. Hannah Wallace, 27, of Glenwood Avenue, Portland, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Maquoit Road and charged with operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/23 at 8:17 p.m. Scott Coombs, 43, of Chickadee Circle, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Whitney Burns on Chickadee Circle.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from April 20-27.

Fire calls

4/20 at 10:10 p.m. Alarm on Periwinkle Lane.

4/21 at 3:09 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

4/25 at 9:19 p.m. Structure fire on Kingfisher Drive.

4/27 at 8:01 a.m. Structure fire on Braley Way.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from April 20-27.

