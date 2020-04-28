Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or summonses were reported from April 21-27.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to nine calls from April 21-27.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to four calls from April 21-27.
