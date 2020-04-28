FALMOUTH— The council postponed municipal elections from June 9 to July 14, in line with the new date set by the governor to hold state primaries.

Elections for town council and school board, as well as the school budget validation referendum, have been rescheduled as a precaution in the face of uncertainties posed by the novel coronavirus.

“Benefits include giving us more time to prepare for an election with social distancing. Also, it will be beneficial to have one election rather than two,” Town Manager Nathan Poore said.

However, Poore said there is no way to extend the deadline to file nomination papers, which has already passed.

Vice Chairman Ted Asherman and Peter Lafond, a member of the Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee, are running for two vacancies on the town council. Incumbent Caleb Hemphill did not pull papers.

Only one candidate, newcomer Jennifer Libby, returned papers for the school board, which has three vacancies. Chairwoman Danielle Tracy and the other two incumbents, Julia Lucas and Julie Fraser, are not running for re-election.

If the vacancies are not filled with write-in candidates a special election could be held or they will be filled at the next regular election, according to town officials.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

