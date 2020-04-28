PARIS — The French government called off the soccer and rugby league seasons on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
France is set to come out of lockdown on May 11.
“The 2019-20 season of professional sport, notably soccer, won’t be able to resume,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.
France’s top two soccer divisions have 10 games remaining in their seasons. Rugby’s Top 14 league had reached the semifinal stage.
Paris Saint-Germain, which leads the French league, has also reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Lyon beat Italian champion Juventus 1-0 at home in the first leg of their last-16 game, but has not yet played the return leg in Turin.
It was not immediately clear how this will affect PSG and Lyon playing in Europe’s elite club soccer competition.
If the end of lockdown is confirmed on May 7, people will be able to exercise freely but individually and with certain restrictions, like social distancing, kept in place. People will not be able to exercise in locations with closed roofs “or take part in collective (team) or contact sports,” Philippe said.
He also said events with more 5,000 people, like “big sporting and cultural events” will not take place before September.
The Tour de France was rescheduled earlier this month for Aug. 29-Sept. 20.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Portland Forecaster
Portland emergency order extended to May 18 with some tweaks
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 17 additional coronavirus cases but no new deaths
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Priscille Claire Fradette
-
New England Patriots
Former Marshall teammates defend Patriots new kicker
-
Local & State
Driver killed in Scarborough marsh crash was Old Orchard Beach teenager
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.