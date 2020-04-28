Two workers pose at the Pejepscot Paper Company mill on the Androscoggin River in Topsham in a photograph taken about 1900. This is the debarking room. Pulp sticks were tumbled in the background until the bark was scraped off and the cleaned wood was sent to the pulp room, where it was ground up and then pumped to the wet end of the dryer room, where it started to resemble paper.

