Maine will begin accepting unemployment claims for newly eligible workers on Friday, more than a month after the federal government extended benefits to self-employed workers, contractors and others that ordinarily do not qualify for jobless insurance.

People should be able to start filing claims online at 8 a.m. Friday. If the claim does not require additional review, applicants should receive benefits within a week of filing, the department said Tuesday. Twenty states have expanded eligibility under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program included in the federal CARES Act.

More than 101,000 Mainers have filed for unemployment benefits in the past five weeks, about one in seven workers in the state.

Initial claims have fallen in the past two weeks, but another surge is expected when newly eligible workers are allowed to file, and as the unemployment bureau fast-tracks claims that have been caught in a bottleneck at the department.

For weeks, people who are typically ineligible for benefits have been greeted with a notice on the unemployment website telling them not to file because their claim will be denied.

This story will be updated.

