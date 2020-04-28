Carol Granville Blyberg 1946 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Carol Granville Blyberg, 73, died at her home April 20, 2020. “Madam, you know today; you don’t know tomorrow.” A wise woman from the Seychelles, Florida, once imparted that to Carol. Her dear friend, Eric, had a similar message: “Every day is a gift.” Two wonderful souls, who could not have come from more distant worlds captured Carol’s approach to life. Wherever she was, whomever she was with, or whatever she was doing, Carol savored every minute, cherished the lifelong friends she collected, and celebrated the things that made each of them unique. Family was the center of her universe, and the light and love with which she nurtured them shone with laughter and kindness. When she left the hospital in Boston in the fall of 2018 her doctors told her she had only weeks to live. She proved them wrong. For the next 20 months of her life, while she battled lymphoma, Carol’s body was confined to her hospice bed. Her spirit, however, had no bounds. She knew that death awaited her, but she did not fear it. In her remaining months, she graced those who loved her with wisdom and counsel so that when it was time for her to depart, nothing remained unsaid, and farewells were received with peaceful hearts. Even in hospice, she reached out and developed new friendships. She savored the endless stream of family and friends who spent time with her, welcoming them with a sympathetic ear, a hug, a laugh, and above all, a wonderful smile for each and every one. What Carol wanted – more than anything else – was time. Time to create beauty behind the lens of her camera, celebrating the way light slants, just so, across all the things she cherished in the world. Time to see a young grandson grow and bond with her so that he would remember her when he was older. Time to see a granddaughter taking the hard steps to get herself on a solid path for the future. Time to witness a grandson turn into a fine young man, passionate about music. Time to see a son settled with his wife in a new home. Time to see a daughter-in-law’s two children fall in love with the wild beauty of Maine. Time to watch a daughter develop as a wonderful, caring mother. Time to bond with a brother she loved, when life could have had them drift apart after their father died. Time to have the long, deep, and intimate discussions that spouses should have, when their time is short and their love is endless. Carol was granted all these things, and those whose lives she touched will feel the grace of her spirit always. She died peacefully at home in Brunswick, Maine on April 20, 2020. Carol was born May 16, 1946, in Bronxville, New York, the daughter of Maurice F. Granville and Janet Knotts Granville. She is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Peter Blyberg; her two children, Janet Blyberg and her husband Joel Lefever of York, Maine, and John Blyberg and his wife Cindi of Lexington, Kentucky; her four grandchildren, Emma, Morgan, Adam, and Peter; two step grandchildren, Adrian and Anna; her brother, Frederick Granville, of Shawnee, Kansas; a number of dear cousins and a wide circle of extended family and friends. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date when all of her family and friends can gather together. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to CHANS Home Health and Hospice 60 Baribeau Drive Brunswick, ME 04011

