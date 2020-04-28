DANVERS, Mass. – Craig James Gentleman, 34, of Danvers, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Lynn, Mass., on January 7, 1986, he was the loving son of Jack and Mary Gentleman. Craig attended Columbine High School, graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 2004 and studied liberal arts at New England College in Henniker, N.H. He was recently employed as a sales manager and was working toward a bright future. Craig was an avid and lifelong New England sports fan. He recently purchased season tickets to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hoping to see Brady and Gronk play one more season together. From the time he was a child, Craig exhibited a superior level of wit, humor, and charisma. He was caring and considerate, and he would go out of his way to help anyone in need. Over the years, this behavior resulted in an immeasurable circle of friends and family who will miss him dearly.Like so many bright and loving souls before him, Craig battled addiction for many years. In 2015, he found sobriety with a supportive community of allies. He remained active in recovery, providing support to other community members and families through meetings, testimonials, and sponsorship. He was an inspiration to others and helped many on their journey to a sober life. Craig’s passing was sudden and devastating to those who knew and loved him. Many will miss his colorful commentary on everyday observations, his caring and thoughtful ways, and his daily motivations.Craig is survived by his father and mother, Jack and Mary Gentleman of Lynn; his grandfather and grandmother, John and Marjorie Blake of Lynn; his aunts and uncles, Paula Timmons, Joanne Fusco, Jacqui Blake-Oteri and her husband Steve, Robin Ashley, Joanne and Vytas Rupinskas, Joe and Jeannine Gentleman, Judi Gentleman and her husband Ralph Parisi and Janice Benevento and his many cousins, “nieces and nephews,” and friends who were like family – especially Brian and Annie Perry of Danvers. Craig was predeceased by his grandparents Joseph and Joyce Gentleman and his uncles Cary Magnuson and Steve Timmons.Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Craig’s Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Arrangements entrusted to SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOMES, LYNN, Mass. Online guestbook for family and friends to offer condolences at www.solimine.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Craig’s memory may be made to The Family Restored at www.thefamilyrestored.org or Learn to Cope at www.learn2cope.org

Guest Book