April 28, 1780: Brig. Gen. Peleg Wadsworth, Revolutionary War commander of the American forces fighting the British in Maine, writes a letter describing the deplorable condition of his troops.
Maine still is part of Massachusetts then. Wadsworth’s letter is addressed to the Massachusetts Council, the upper chamber of the Provincial Congress. In it, he says he has not yet received the number of soldiers he expected.
“The Consequence of this Delay is very Dangerous, & is the cause of frequent desertions from the Inhabitants to the Enemy,” Wadsworth writes.
Wadsworth says the troops also are underpaid and unmotivated, their officers are incompetent, and local inhabitants are helping the enemy. This last trend frustrates him so much that a few months later he orders the execution of a civilian aiding the British, which sparks outrage among Maine residents.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Opinion
Commentary: Rich are getting richer, despite the pandemic
-
Uncategorized
Events
-
Schools and Education
Portland schools weighing pandemic’s financial impact
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 28, narrated by Heath Miller
-
Community News
Birth listings
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.