Nevada high school senior Daishen Nix has decommitted from UCLA and signed to play in the G League next season, joining fellow prep stars Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd in going pro.
G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said Tuesday the trio will play for a new team that won’t be affiliated with any existing G League franchise or NBA team. Details will be announced later.
Nix was named a McDonald’s All-American at Trinity International School in Las Vegas this season. The 6-foot-5 guard was ranked by ESPN as the top player in Nevada and 20th in the nation.
He had signed a national letter of intent with UCLA in November. Nix was UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s first signing since being named the Bruins’ coach in April 2019.
