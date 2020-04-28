SACO —Priscille Claire Fradette “Cille” passed away in the early morning hours on March 9, 2020, at Baptist Hospital Jacksonville, Florida, after a brief battle with breast cancer.

Born Jan. 4, 1943, in Biddeford, Maine, to Rita and Roland Boisvert, oldest of five children, Priscille was a 1961 graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School.

Priscille married Richard Fradette September 29, 1973, and together they raised two daughters, Leah Marie White and Amber Lee Slater. Priscille and Richard also opened their home as foster parents to a total of 43 children over 11 years as well as eight summer foreign exchange students from France. She worked many jobs over the years including Herman Shoe Factory in Scarborough, Maine, and The Journal Tribune in Biddeford, Maind, until she decided to open an in home daycare called Memere Cille’s kids. She continued her daycare for many years until moving in 1995 from Saco, Maine, to Kingsland, Georgia.

Priscille was very active in the The Elks Lodge of both Biddeford-Saco, Maine, and Camden County, Georgia.

She was well know for her Whoopie Pies, enjoying a game of bingo and her love of hummingbirds. She never met a stranger and would always go out of her way to help however she could. She loved her family and friends with all her heart and had hoped to move back to Maine to enjoy more time with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be fondly missed by all the people who had the privilege to meet her.

Priscille is preceded in death by: her parents, Rita and Roland Boisvert; and a daughter, Aimee Priscille Fradette.

She is survived by: her husband of 46 years, Richard Fradette; two daughters, Leah White Hanson and her partner, Scott Ruel of Biddeford, Maine, and Amber Slater and her husband, Mike of Saco, Maine; five grandchildren, Scott White and his partner, Cheyenne Pelletier of Portland, Maine, Kyla Bates and her fiancé, Ian Legrow, and Kierra Bates, Richard Aric Bates, and Raiden Slater all of Saco, Maine; four siblings, Lucille Hersey and her husband, Fred of Venice, Florida, Donald Boisvert of Winter Haven, Florida, Pauline Zoldan and her husband, Harry of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and Patricia Kimball and her husband, Stephen Moulton of Kennebunk, Maine; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Priscille was overjoyed to become a great-grandmother in 2019 to beautiful babies, Hazel Teresa White and Lennox George Legrow.

Per her wishes, Priscille will be cremated and her ashes returned to Maine. A celebration of life was to be held on April 18 in Maine.

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: