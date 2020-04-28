Tom Brady’s history of being investigated by the NFL has continued in Tampa.

The six-time Super Bowl champion, who made his name and fame with the New England Patriots, has only been a Buccaneer for a little over a month – but what a month it has been. In that time, he’s been kicked out of a local park, wandered into a stranger’s house and undergone a league investigation. He of course is not in any trouble, the NFL confirmed on an ESPN report on Tuesday.

The probe was related to the case of mistaken identity (home edition), but let’s backtrack a little.

The 42-year-old QB accidentally walked into Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s neighbor’s home on April 7. No knock, just opened the door and let himself in. He was supposed to be at his new offensive coordinator’s home to pick up a playbook.

Brady joked about the incident, as well as his other embarrassing moments during his short time as a Tampa resident.

“Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering,” Brady tweeted on Thursday. “Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!”

According to ESPN, other teams griped that the Bucs may have violated the league’s strict new coronavirus regulations that prohibit teams from conducting regular offseason programming.

Players and coaches are only allowed to conduct their offseason programs virtually to keep with various state’s Stay At Home or Social Distancing orders.

The league found no rules were broken in Brady’s case as they determined he wasn’t there for a study session with Leftwich.

On Monday, all 32 teams were getting into the swing of things with the temporary virtual period.

The Bucs were reportedly one of only four teams conducting virtual workouts – the Dolphins, Eagles and Raiders were the others, according to NFL Network. The Saints announced last week that they would be skipping their offseason workouts entirely and just told players to be in shape for training camp at the end of July.

Brady – who was banned by the NFL for four games at the start of the 2016 season for his role in DeflateGate – signed a two-year, $50 million with the Bucs last month.

