Arrests

4/11 at 6:49 a.m. Kristeina S. Mabruk, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Cannon Road by Officer Cathleen Kellems on a charge of violating a protective order.

4/13 at 4:35 a.m. Reynold C. Theriault, 37, of Biddeford, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a warrant and charges of operating with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

4/14 at 12:26 a.m. Jakob J. Phipps, 30, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Western Avenue by Officer Cathleen Kellems on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol), operating with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

4/16 at 10:35 p.m. Nghi V. Luu, 50, of South Portland, was arrested on Wescott Road by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from April 10-17.

Fire calls

4/14 at 4:06 a.m. Well-being check on Ocean (street or avenue not given).

4/14 at 11:06 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pine Street.

4/15 at 12:21 a.m. False fire alarm on Carlisle (way or road not given).

4/15 at 2:22 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

4/15 at 11:16 p.m. Pressure investigation on Broadway.

4/16 at 10:05 p.m. Station coverage on Pillsbury Street.

4/16 at 10:05 p.m. Station coverage on Union Street.

4/17 at 3:14 p.m. Outdoor trash fire on School Street.

4/18 at 9:49 p.m. False fire alarm on Fellows Street.

4/20 at 5:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Evans Street.

4/20 at 5:10 p.m. Assist police on Highland (street or avenue not given).

4/20 at 6:33 p.m. Mutual aid on Interstate 295 southbound.

4/21 at 3:10 p.m. False fire alarm on Ocean (street or avenue not given).

4/21 at 9:10 p.m. False fire alarm on Broadway.

4/22 at 8:32 a.m. Report of combustibles on Lincoln Street.

4/22 at 9:27 a.m. False fire alarm on Hemco Road.

4/22 at 11:50 a.m. False fire alarm on McKinley Court.

4/22 at 12:36 p.m. Wiring problem on Main Street.

4/22 at 12:53 p.m. False alarm on Maine Mall Road.

4/22 at 4:02 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

4/22 at 5:26 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street.

4/22 at 7:30 p.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Vincent Street.

4/22 at 8:59 p.m. Arcing electrical equipment on Main Street.

4/23 at 5:48 a.m. Assist invalid on Broadway.

4/23 at 8:43 a.m. False fire alarm on Ocean (street or avenue not given).

4/23 at 8:54 a.m. False fire alarm on Nelson Road.

4/23 at 1:49 p.m. False fire alarm on Market Street.

4/23 at 4:01 p.m. Mulch fire on Main Street.

4/23 at 4:18 p.m. False fire alarm on Angell Avenue.

4/23 at 8:02 p.m. Flammable fluid spill on School Street.

4/23 at 8:27 p.m. False fire alarm on Carleton Street.

4/24 at 8:17 a.m. Short circuit on Highland (street or avenue not given).

4/24 at 8:55 a.m. Mutual aid on Shore Road.

4/24 at 2:32 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

4/24 at 3 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

4/24 at 6:18 p.m. False fire alarm on Pennsylvania Avenue.

4/24 at 8:55 p.m. Smoke or odor investigation on Colin Kelley.

4/25 at 1:52 a.m. Station coverage on Shore Road.

4/25 at 12:43 p.m. Brush fire on Brigham Street.

4/26 at 4:02 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

4/26 at 11:16 a.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road.

4/27 at 2:06 p.m. False fire alarm on Western Avenue.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 90 calls from April 14-24.

