Arrests

4/26 at 7:44 p.m. Bryan Root Sr., 57, of East School House Crossing Road, was arrested by Officer Nicholas George on East School House Crossing Road on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Summonses

4/22 at 10:33 a.m. Joshua Meserve, 21, of East Burrow Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Libby on Meadow Road on a charge of driving to endanger.

4/23 at 9:36 p.m. Nicole Taro, 48, of Post Road, Bowdoinham, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Hamilton Court on a charge of operating with a suspended registration plate.

Fire calls

4/22 at 10:31 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Lewiston Road.

4/22 at 10:23 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Meadow Road.

4/23 at 1 p.m. Medical call on Ward Road.

4/23 at 4:16 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Augusta Road.

4/23 at 6:39 p.m. Structure fire on Riverview Drive.

4/24 at 12:31 p.m. Public service call on Abenaki Drive.

4/24 at 7:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

4/25 at 5:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

4/26 at 5:37 p.m. Welfare check on East School House Crossing Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 15 calls from April 22-27.

